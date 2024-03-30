Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $326,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.58. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

