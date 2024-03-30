Van Strum & Towne Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

