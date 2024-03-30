Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 55,670 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,670 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

