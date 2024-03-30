Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TGT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.21. 3,716,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

