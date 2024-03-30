Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 84,623 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,623 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
