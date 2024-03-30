Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 1.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYGH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

