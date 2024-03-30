Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,218,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 717,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

