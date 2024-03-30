Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 140 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 267,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
