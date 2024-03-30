Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $4.23 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,410,980,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

