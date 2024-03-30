Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.61. The company had a trading volume of 225,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.63 and its 200-day moving average is $256.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.