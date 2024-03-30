JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,250,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,022,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 274,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

