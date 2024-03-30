JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

