Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $399.09. 1,124,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.73 and its 200-day moving average is $333.29. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

