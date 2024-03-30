Qtum 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.53 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00006763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $496.44 million and $54.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.91 or 0.05038883 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.