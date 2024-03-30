KickToken Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $515.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00015007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,125.88 or 1.00075221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00139459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02348175 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,134.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

