Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $632,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.