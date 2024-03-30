Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

