Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 164.0% in March

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the February 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 467,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,722. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

