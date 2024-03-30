Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 626 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 1.38% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:GCOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 297,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

