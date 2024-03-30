Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,835,500 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

