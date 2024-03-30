New Capital Management LP Sells 146,644 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

