Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Holdings Raised by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.0% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

DFGR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 223,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,298. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

