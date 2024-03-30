Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

Garmin stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.87. 859,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

