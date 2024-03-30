Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 55,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,814. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
