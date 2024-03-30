Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 55,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,814. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.