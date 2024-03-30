Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 1,492,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

