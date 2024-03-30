Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

MAS traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 1,709,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.