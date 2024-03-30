Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT remained flat at $235.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

