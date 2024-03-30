Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 8,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

