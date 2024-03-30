The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

