Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,249.61. The stock had a trading volume of 151,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,991. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $664.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,106.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

