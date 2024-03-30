Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

