Atlas Brown Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

