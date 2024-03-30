Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 15,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
