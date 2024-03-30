Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 15,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.