LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

