Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,936,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 79,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. 9,807,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046,436. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

