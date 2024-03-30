Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 227,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

