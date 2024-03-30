Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

