Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ALL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
