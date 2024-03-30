Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $68,746,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.