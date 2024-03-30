Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 209,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.