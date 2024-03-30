iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
