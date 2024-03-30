James Hambro & Partners Acquires 46,022 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

