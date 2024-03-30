Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 986,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

