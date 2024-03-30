Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

