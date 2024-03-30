Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 29th total of 1,442,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,455. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
