3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 148.2% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.81. 328,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

