Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Talen Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLNE traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 651,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.91. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLNE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.