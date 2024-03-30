Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. 11,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

