Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.17.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

