Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.17.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
