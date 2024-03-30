First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.44

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $18.01. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 190,475 shares traded.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
