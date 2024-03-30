First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.44

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $18.01. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 190,475 shares traded.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 117.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

